Stabilus (STM) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on STM. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €62.00 ($72.09).

ETR STM opened at €41.14 ($47.84) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01. Stabilus has a 52 week low of €41.18 ($47.88) and a 52 week high of €89.35 ($103.90). The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

