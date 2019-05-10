Stabilus (STM) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on May 10th, 2019 // Comments off

Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on STM. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €62.00 ($72.09).

ETR STM opened at €41.14 ($47.84) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01. Stabilus has a 52 week low of €41.18 ($47.88) and a 52 week high of €89.35 ($103.90). The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Analyst Recommendations for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.