St. James’s Place plc (STJ) Receives GBX 1,215.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,198.50 ($15.66).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, April 8th. Numis Securities dropped their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

LON STJ traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,101 ($14.39). 714,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.39. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 905.60 ($11.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,246 ($16.28).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29.73 ($0.39) per share. This is a positive change from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $18.49. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.48%.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

