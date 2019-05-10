Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 239,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,265 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Sprott Focus Trust were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,323,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 110,888 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust during the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 569,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

FUND opened at $6.89 on Friday. Sprott Focus Trust has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $8.16.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Sprott Focus Trust (FUND) Position Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/sprott-focus-trust-fund-position-lifted-by-bank-of-america-corp-de.html.

In other news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 30,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $210,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 5,679,922 shares in the company, valued at $39,589,056.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 175,663 shares of company stock worth $1,231,339. 32.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

There is no company description available for Sprott Focus Trust Inc.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.