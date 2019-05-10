SP Plus (SP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered SP Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SP Plus presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of SP stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.84. The company had a trading volume of 12,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,385. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $756.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $41.35.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $409.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.85 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Toy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Ricchiuto sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $177,261.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,673 shares of company stock valued at $303,961. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in SP Plus by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in SP Plus by 3.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in SP Plus by 163.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in SP Plus by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 0.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 79,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services to commercial, hospitality, institutional, municipal and governmental, and aviation clients in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

