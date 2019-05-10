Southern Co (SO) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Southern were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Southern by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 58.0% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.52. The company had a trading volume of 49,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,567. The company has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.21. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Southern’s payout ratio is 78.18%.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 18,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $952,911.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,909.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Lantrip sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 292,399 shares of company stock worth $14,923,207. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

