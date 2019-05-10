South Jersey Industries (SJI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $637.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.00 million. South Jersey Industries updated its FY19 guidance to $1.05 to $1.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.53 to $1.67 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SJI traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SJI shares. Maxim Group started coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

