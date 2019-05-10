South Dakota Investment Council Has $25.60 Million Holdings in Centene Corp (CNC)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 125.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 482,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,321 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Centene were worth $25,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Centene by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Centene by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centene news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $598,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $53.06. 298,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,023,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Centene had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $18.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Centene from $165.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

