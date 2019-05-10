Source Energy Services (SHLE) Stock Price Down 9.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Source Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SHLE) fell 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Cormark lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$3.00. The company traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.09. 414,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 501% from the average session volume of 68,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

SHLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Source Energy Services from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Source Energy Services from C$1.20 to C$1.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Source Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. GMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Source Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Source Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Source Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.22.

The stock has a market cap of $73.44 million and a PE ratio of -29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

