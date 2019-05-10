Sound Energy (SOU) Trading Up 10.3%

Shares of Sound Energy PLC (LON:SOU) were up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.55 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 20.96 ($0.27). Approximately 1,283,543 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.25).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. The stock has a market cap of $207.76 million and a PE ratio of -28.11.
About Sound Energy (LON:SOU)
Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Tendrara license covering an area of 9,336 square kilometers; Anoual license, which covers an area of 8,873 square kilometers; and Matarka license that covers an area of 5,223 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco.
