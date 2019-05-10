Somewhat Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Price

News headlines about Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Walt Disney earned a coverage optimism score of 1.10 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the entertainment giant an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $133.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $98.81 and a 52 week high of $142.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total value of $228,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,218.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $4,253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

