Sohu.com (SOHU) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sohu’s ad revenues were negatively impacted in first-quarter 2019 due to sluggish macroeconomic conditions and seasonality in China. Additionally, decline in video and portal advertising revenues negatively impacted brand advertising revenues. Moreover, online games revenues were hurt due to natural decline in revenue of Changyou's older games, including Legacy TLBB Mobile. Nevertheless, Sohu’s first-quarter 2019 loss narrowed on a year-over-year basis owing to the company’s cost-saving initiatives. The company’s top-line exceeded the guided range due to strong performance of its search and game businesses. Additionally, Sohu improved content on its Media Portal platform by strengthening partnerships with quality content providers. This is expected to improve user engagement levels in the near term.”

SOHU has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Sohu.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Sohu.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of SOHU traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.50. 754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,328. The company has a market cap of $736.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.26. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $431.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.96 million. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.39) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHU. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

