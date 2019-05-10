Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million.

SMSI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 151,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,786. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $105.28 million, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 0.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

