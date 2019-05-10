Sixt (SIX2) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SIX2. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sixt has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €116.86 ($135.88).

Shares of Sixt stock traded down €1.05 ($1.22) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €96.95 ($112.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. Sixt has a 12-month low of €63.85 ($74.24) and a 12-month high of €119.70 ($139.19). The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.94.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons and sports cars or SUVs, car sharing products, and chauffer and transfer services.

