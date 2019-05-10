Silk Road Medical (SILK) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.53

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.53 and last traded at $44.48, with a volume of 9747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.83.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SILK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.01 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.
In other Silk Road Medical news, major shareholder X Finance L.P. Wp sold 900,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.
Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.