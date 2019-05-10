Silicon Motion Technology’s (SIMO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen restated their outperform rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $43.00.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Silicon Motion Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.95.

SIMO opened at $42.16 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $94.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This is a boost from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous dividend of $0.20. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 34.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 493.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 997 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,460.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

