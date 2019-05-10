Signition LP Takes Position in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET)

Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 257,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of VET traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.29. The company had a trading volume of 55,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,347. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $345.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.33 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.1727 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 268.83%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

