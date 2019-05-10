Signition LP Invests $327,000 in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Stock

Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $480,228,000 after acquiring an additional 675,832 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 784,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,990,000 after acquiring an additional 513,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $125,214,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $75,684,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $46,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $6.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $341.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,864. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $224.43 and a 52 week high of $359.69.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 120,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.42, for a total transaction of $40,447,764.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,332,647.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.83, for a total transaction of $3,528,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,622,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 426,250 shares of company stock valued at $143,394,373. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $362.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.90.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

