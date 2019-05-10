Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 2,260,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,370,000 after buying an additional 272,051 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 72.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 709,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,999,000 after buying an additional 21,883 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after buying an additional 39,305 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $45.74.

