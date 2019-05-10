Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) EVP Buys $194,775.46 in Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) EVP Michael Olague purchased 7,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $194,775.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,850.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Olague also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Michael Olague purchased 14,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.33 per share, for a total transaction of $382,620.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Michael Olague purchased 15,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.89 per share, for a total transaction of $403,350.00.

On Thursday, February 7th, Michael Olague sold 659 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $17,667.79.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $416.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $29.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSRR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 142,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 38,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

