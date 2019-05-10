Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $993,000 Holdings in Seneca Foods Corp (SENEA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SENEA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,509,000 after buying an additional 24,868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 611,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,624,000 after buying an additional 22,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 611,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,624,000 after buying an additional 22,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SENEA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.19. 10,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seneca Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $35.90.

In other news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $82,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,382.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Seneca Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

