Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.85), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.27 million during the quarter.

Shares of SWAV traded up $9.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,787. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider James E. Flynn bought 30,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.85 EPS” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/shockwave-medical-swav-releases-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-85-eps.html.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.