Shiloh Industries, Inc. (SHLO) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shiloh Industries were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Shiloh Industries by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Shiloh Industries by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its position in shares of Shiloh Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,321,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Shiloh Industries by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Shiloh Industries by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shiloh Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

SHLO stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Shiloh Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $139.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. Shiloh Industries had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $258.93 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shiloh Industries, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/shiloh-industries-inc-shlo-shares-bought-by-geode-capital-management-llc.html.

Shiloh Industries Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Shiloh Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiloh Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.