SharpSpring (SHSP) Cut to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) was downgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s previous close.

SHSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on SharpSpring in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on SharpSpring to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of SharpSpring stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $18.12. 4,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,121. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. SharpSpring has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $21.10.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a negative net margin of 50.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp purchased 76,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,240,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SharpSpring by 52.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 323,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 110,705 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of SharpSpring by 81.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 224,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 100,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SharpSpring by 81.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 100,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of SharpSpring by 80.6% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 72,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 32,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

