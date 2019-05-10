SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 8,985 iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock opened at $214.31 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

