SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 4,367 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 141,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,087,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,959,000 after buying an additional 942,103 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 20,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 268,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 314,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,608,000 after buying an additional 248,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $38,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $107,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

OFC opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $31.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $148.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.89 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.73%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/sg-americas-securities-llc-purchases-4367-shares-of-corporate-office-properties-trust-ofc.html.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.