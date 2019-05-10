Sentinel Protocol Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $261,101.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bittrex and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00037143 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00035166 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00027198 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00191091 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000490 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018420 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033612 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,507,535 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, DDEX, Hotbit, Bibox, Bilaxy, IDEX, Upbit, BitForex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

