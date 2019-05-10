Semafo Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (SMF)

Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Semafo in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James analyst T. Hassan now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Semafo in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Semafo from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Semafo from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.30.

TSE SMF opened at C$3.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. Semafo has a 12-month low of C$2.23 and a 12-month high of C$4.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.00.

Semafo (TSE:SMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$151.60 million for the quarter.

About Semafo

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

