Seadrill Partners (SDLP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.64

Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 155966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Seadrill Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Seadrill Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $47.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. Seadrill Partners had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seadrill Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Seadrill Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seadrill Partners by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 142,682 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Seadrill Partners by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 36,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seadrill Partners by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Seadrill Partners (SDLP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.64” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/seadrill-partners-sdlp-hits-new-1-year-low-at-0-64.html.

Seadrill Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SDLP)

Seadrill Partners LLC owns, operates, and acquires offshore drilling units in the United States, Angola, Thailand, Canada, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Indonesia, Ghana, and internationally. The company primarily serves various oil and gas companies. As of March 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of four semi-submersible drilling rigs, four drillships, and three tender rigs.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.