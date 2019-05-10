SCYNEXIS (SCYX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SCYNEXIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

NASDAQ SCYX opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.76 and a quick ratio of 8.76. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.15.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 74.32% and a negative net margin of 4,869.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marco Taglietti bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $40,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 506,000 shares in the company, valued at $824,780. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 127,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 148,132 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections.

