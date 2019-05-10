SciPlay Corp (SCPL) Major Shareholder Purchases $3,787,500.00 in Stock

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 250,000 shares of SciPlay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $3,787,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SCPL traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $15.10. 872,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,340. SciPlay Corp has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

