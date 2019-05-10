Savant Capital LLC Has $363,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Man Group plc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $482,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 55.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,609,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,007,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000.

Shares of EEM opened at $41.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

