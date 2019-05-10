Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF)

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a hold rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $74.00 target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $76.95 on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12-month low of $76.29 and a 12-month high of $109.90.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.