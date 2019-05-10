Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SSL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

SSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$6.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$6.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 230.00. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$7.84.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$23.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.60 million.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David Awram sold 50,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.59, for a total value of C$379,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 478,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,631,359.60.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.