Sam Adams’ Boston Beer buys Dogfish Head for about $300 million

Craft beer company Dogfish Head Brewery has been obtained by the Boston-based Bundle of Sam Adams beer in a $300 million stock and cash deal.

The Boston Beer Company announced Thursday that it had entered into definitive agreements to acquire all the equity interests in Dogfish Head Holding Co..

Dogfish Head founder Sam Calagione along with his family is going to receive about 406,000 stocks of Boston Beer stock valued at roughly $128 million, based on a share price of $314.60. Dogfish Head shareholders can also receive $173 million in cash, and Calagione can join Boston Beer’s board.

Officials say the combined company will be led by Boston Beer CEO Dave Burwick and maintain an important presence.