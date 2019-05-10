Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) Receives $4.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Safe Bulkers to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,350,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 204,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 69,107 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 666,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 249,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.60. 223,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.73. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.