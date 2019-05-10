Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.5% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 231,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBRA traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,494. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.94). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 44.77% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $136.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 78.60%.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

