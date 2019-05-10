Saab (SAABF) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABF) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SAABF opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. Saab has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $50.65.

About Saab

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military, defense, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums. The Aeronautics segment develops, produces, and sells air power systems and military aviation systems, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

