Ryder System, Inc. (R) Director Sells $71,489.16 in Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Director E Follin Smith sold 1,138 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $71,489.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

R stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.44. 1,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,408. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.71. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $79.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

R has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 68,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 115.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 54.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 49.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

