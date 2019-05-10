Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) and Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Head to Head Survey

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.4% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.4% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and Aptose Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$89.19 million ($2.27) -6.54 Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$28.87 million ($0.86) -2.53

Rubius Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptose Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rubius Therapeutics and Aptose Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aptose Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

Rubius Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 149.16%. Aptose Biosciences has a consensus price target of $6.40, indicating a potential upside of 193.58%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Rubius Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and Aptose Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Aptose Biosciences N/A -194.57% -167.07%

Summary

Aptose Biosciences beats Rubius Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria. It is also developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. In addition, the company is developing RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes; and RTX-PV for treating pemphigus vulgaris. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

