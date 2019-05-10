Royal Bank of Canada Trims Toromont Industries (TIH) Target Price to C$65.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toromont Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank restated a neutral rating and issued a C$69.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$69.38.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

TIH stock opened at C$61.25 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$51.02 and a 12 month high of C$70.62. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$896.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 3.99000009844703 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall Casson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.74, for a total value of C$55,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,010,408. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,854 shares of company stock valued at $128,196.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.