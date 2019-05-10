Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,410,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,404 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $224,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $97.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $104.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.58% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.55 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ross Stores news, EVP Michael J. Hartshorn sold 9,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $907,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 20,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total value of $1,781,462.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 134,567 shares in the company, valued at $11,952,240.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,054 shares of company stock worth $12,504,328. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ross Stores to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Ross Stores to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

