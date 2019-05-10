Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Holdings Raised by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises about 2.6% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,008,000 after buying an additional 134,469 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 31,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 481,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,779,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 556,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,920,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,266,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,337,157,000 after buying an additional 76,582 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $352.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $245.59 and a 1 year high of $363.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.52. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.13, for a total transaction of $574,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,741,285.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.39, for a total transaction of $1,536,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,187,947.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,455,180. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $316.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.90.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

