Rolls-Royce (RR) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce (LON:RR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rolls-Royce from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rolls-Royce from GBX 1,242 ($16.23) to GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,089.40 ($14.23).

Shares of RR traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 918.60 ($12.00). 3,320,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion and a PE ratio of -7.11. Rolls-Royce has a 12 month low of GBX 747 ($9.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,104.50 ($14.43).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from Rolls-Royce’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Rolls-Royce’s payout ratio is -0.09%.

In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 897 ($11.72) per share, with a total value of £986.70 ($1,289.30). Also, insider Ian Davis purchased 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 922 ($12.05) per share, for a total transaction of £1,982.30 ($2,590.23). Insiders acquired a total of 541 shares of company stock worth $495,188 over the last ninety days.

About Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

