Rodger Levenson Sells 13,981 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS) Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) CEO Rodger Levenson sold 13,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $600,483.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,028.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:WSFS traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $43.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,861. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WSFS shares. BidaskClub downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Stephens set a $51.00 target price on WSFS Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

