River Road Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 46.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,407 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $28,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TECD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the fourth quarter valued at $35,317,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the fourth quarter valued at $10,488,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 143,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 117,400 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Tech Data by 1,960.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after acquiring an additional 114,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tech Data by 413.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after acquiring an additional 113,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECD traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $101.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,902. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. Tech Data Corp has a 52 week low of $66.93 and a 52 week high of $111.08.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.52. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TECD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Tech Data from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

In related news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky sold 14,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.02, for a total transaction of $1,608,633.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 219,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,757,702.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David R. Vetter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $220,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,141 shares of company stock worth $6,446,465 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

