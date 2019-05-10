River Road Asset Management LLC Has $11.72 Million Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,670 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $11,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ABG traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $78.72. 5,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,614. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $82.30.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $645,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,204.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,599 shares of company stock worth $5,500,979. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

