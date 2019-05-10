RIB Software (RIB) Given a €18.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on RIB Software (ETR:RIB) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RIB. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of RIB Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of RIB Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RIB Software has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €19.86 ($23.09).

Get RIB Software alerts:

Shares of RIB Software stock opened at €15.08 ($17.53) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $753.75 million and a P/E ratio of 35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.22. RIB Software has a 1 year low of €8.88 ($10.33) and a 1 year high of €22.96 ($26.70).

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO Civil, a CAD software for highway, earthwork, and sewer construction; iTWO e-tendering platform that provides e-business and e-tendering solutions for construction and supply services; and RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural engineers in structural designing of building and ground engineering, finite element calculation, and tunnel and bridge construction, as well as drawing of formwork and reinforcement plans.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for RIB Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIB Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.