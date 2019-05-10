RHI Magnesita’s (RHIM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 7,000 ($91.47) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RHIM. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 6,170 ($80.62) to GBX 5,450 ($71.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,956.67 ($77.83).

RHIM stock opened at GBX 4,784 ($62.51) on Wednesday. RHI Magnesita has a 52 week low of GBX 3,240 ($42.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,350 ($69.91). The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.48.

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

