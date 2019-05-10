Rexford Industrial Realty Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.20). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $37.61 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 5,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $194,196.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,370.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.07%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

