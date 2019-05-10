Revival Gold (RVG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.48

Revival Gold Inc (CVE:RVG) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 13500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Revival Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91.

Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). Analysts expect that Revival Gold Inc will post -0.070000004666667 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revival Gold (CVE:RVG)

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold. The company holds a 100% interest in the Arnett Gold and Beartrack Gold Projects located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. It also holds interests in other gold exploration and development opportunities.

